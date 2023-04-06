Pundit makes a bold statement about Federico Chiesa

Former player and pundit Stefano Impallomeni has discussed Federico Chiesa’s fitness as the attacker struggles to play many games.

Chiesa suffered a serious injury that ruled him out for ten months last season and is only just recovering from that problem.

The club is taking things slow and Max Allegri wants to ensure he is not given too much too soon.

The attacker has suffered a couple of relapses and Juve is looking to ensure they can get the best from him next season.

Impallomeni spoke about his condition and suggested the ex-Fiorentina man plays with fear as well.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is not ready, it is not well. Allegri said well, next season we will truly see Chiesa again. He is a great player, who serves Juve and the national team but is in difficulty. He lives by steering, returns, instead he thinks about it, he is not sure. There is something that does not feel good in the knee, does not feel safe, it shows. He’s afraid of doing badly”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our key players and we need the Azzurri star to be in top shape soon enough.

He hasn’t been in good form so far, but we know his quality and he just needs time to make a full recovery and trust his body again before he starts delivering devastating performances for us in every competition.