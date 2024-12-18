Former Inter Milan midfielder Fausto Pizzi has weighed in on Dusan Vlahovic’s form at Juventus, suggesting that the Serbian striker would be even more prolific if he were playing for Inter. Vlahovic has enjoyed a strong run of form in recent weeks, finding the consistency that Juventus has long expected from him. As the team’s primary attacker and one of Serie A’s best strikers, Vlahovic’s performances have been crucial to the Bianconeri.

Despite this, comparisons to Inter’s Lautaro Martinez continue to surface. Martinez, who led Inter to the Scudetto last season, has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and benefits from playing in a well-oiled attacking setup at Inter. Pizzi believes that Vlahovic, while highly talented, would thrive even more in Inter’s system due to the superior service provided.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Pizzi remarked:

“If you create goal opportunities it’s always a good thing. Having them in presence like Vlahovic, he always engages 2-3 defenders, he’s alive. I don’t prefer him to Lautaro though obviously, even if we’re talking about a high level. For the money spent I understand that a lot is always expected from Vlahovic. For me, at Inter with Dimarco and the others, he would score even more goals, because they would enhance some important qualities he has.”

Pizzi’s comments highlight the ongoing challenge for Juventus: building a system that maximises Vlahovic’s abilities. While he has shown his quality in recent weeks, the club must continue to provide him with the support and service he needs to thrive. If Vlahovic can maintain his form, Juventus will be in a stronger position to compete for titles and silence any doubts about his value to the team.