Juventus enjoyed an impressive winning streak, securing the Serie A title from 2012 to 2020 and establishing themselves as the dominant force in Italian football. During that period, the Bianconeri were considered one of the best clubs in Europe, reaching the Champions League final in 2015 and 2017.

However, since 2021, Juventus has faced challenges in maintaining their league dominance. If Inter Milan clinches the championship at the end of the current season, it will mark the second time they have disrupted Juve’s supremacy since ending their reign in the 2020/2021 season.

Inter Milan currently stands as one of the strongest clubs in Italy, and there is speculation about their potential to embark on a dominant run in Italian football. Fans may be inclined to compare their team to the Juventus side of a decade ago.

Yet, Beppe Bergomi, a legend of Inter Milan, suggests that a more accurate comparison would be with the Napoli team of the previous season.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I think a comparison can be made between Inter and Napoli because they are recent teams, but not with Juve of ten years ago because football has changed.”

The current Inter Milan team is a strong side, but comparing them to the great Juve team is a stretch. They need to achieve success for a longer time to get into the conversation.