Juventus is navigating a transitional season under new manager Thiago Motta, a move that represents a fresh start for the club after a period of inconsistency. While the expectations for immediate success have been tempered by the adjustments in leadership and squad, Juventus remains a key contender in the Serie A title race. The unpredictable form of rival teams has kept the Old Lady within striking distance at the top of the table.

The club’s history of dominance in Italian football, however, makes settling for a top-four finish seem insufficient in the eyes of fans and pundits alike. Juventus is synonymous with success, and there is always an expectation for silverware, regardless of managerial changes or squad restructuring.

Pundit Alessandro Bonan has highlighted this sentiment, emphasising that Juventus can never be expected to settle for mediocrity.

Bonan said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“You can never ask Juventus not to win. The arrival of Thiago Motta, the change of technical leadership of the team and the purchase of excellent players, impose ambitions that must lead to some success. Thiago Motta has strong convictions and a very determined character, fully supported by the club, in this pairing where there is an absolute power of Giuntoli and Thiago Motta himself. There are ideal conditions to work, without interference. He is doing well, but he must do something more from now on when the results become decisive.”

Thiago Motta’s tenure so far has been promising, marked by his tactical acumen and determination. However, as Bonan suggests, the time has come for Juventus to shift gears and aim for decisive victories as the season progresses. The acquisitions made in the summer and the presence of a stable leadership structure provide an excellent foundation for Juventus to compete at the highest level.

For the players, maintaining fitness and consistency will be critical. As Juventus looks to build on its relatively strong start, the club must ensure that performances in key fixtures reflect their ambitions. While a top-four finish would be a practical achievement for many clubs in transition, for Juventus, the ultimate goal remains winning trophies and reclaiming their place at the summit of Italian football.