Pundit makes this bold claim about Juventus and Ronaldo

Former Lazio and Inter Milan defender, Lele Adani says Juventus remains unstable and hints they shouldn’t have sold Cristiano Ronaldo.

He was speaking after watching them struggle to earn a 3-2 win over Sampdoria at the weekend.

The Bianconeri have made a poor start to the campaign and have only started getting some positive results.

Despite not losing any of the last four competitive matches, Adani insists they are still not stable enough.

He says Sampdoria played poorly at the weekend and they were there for the taking, but Juve could only manage to get a nervy win.

The Bianconeri sold Ronaldo to Manchester United just before the transfer window closed and Adani reckons the Portugal captain would have scored at least four goals against I Blucerchiati.

He told BoboTv as quoted by Calciomercato: “Yesterday Cristiano Ronaldo would have scored four goals. Sampdoria played very badly and consequently Juve remains very unstable: there there is a lot of difference with the other big players, it will certainly benefit from the positive result but the turning point seems far away.

“We don’t discover the Juve players, the De Ligt, the Arthur, the Bentancur, the Locatelli.”

Juve will face Chelsea in the Champions League next and will look to continue their recent fine form and maintain their unbeaten run.