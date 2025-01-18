Juventus will face AC Milan today in a Serie A clash that promises to be a tough test for both teams. The Bianconeri will be keen to secure a victory, but Milan will look to build on their recent successes under new manager Sergio Conceicao.

The two sides met recently in the semi-final of the Super Cup, a match that marked Conceicao’s debut as AC Milan manager. Juventus took the lead in that game but ultimately lost 2-1 after Milan staged a comeback. The Rossoneri went on to win the competition, leaving Juve with a bitter memory and a desire for revenge in this latest encounter.

For Conceicao, this game offers another opportunity to prove he is a manager capable of delivering results quickly. Meanwhile, Juve’s Thiago Motta will be eager to outmanoeuvre his counterpart and restore faith in his tactical acumen.

One of the most intriguing battles on the pitch will likely take place between Rafa Leao and Nicolo Savona, two players who could significantly impact the game. Pundit Paolo De Paola has commented on the potential matchup, highlighting the challenges Savona might face. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “Put Leao on Savona, he skips him ten times out of ten. But even Emerson Royal against Yildiz is risky.”

Juventus defenders will need to be at their best to contain Milan’s attacking threats, particularly Leao, who has the skill to turn the game in Milan’s favour. On the other hand, the Bianconeri attackers must seize their opportunities to put Milan under pressure and secure a result.

This is a crucial fixture for Juventus, as every point matters at this stage of the season. The players are aware of the importance of avoiding dropped points, and fans will hope to see a performance that reflects their determination to succeed.

Juventus needs to rise to the occasion and deliver a result that strengthens its position and boosts confidence for the challenges ahead.