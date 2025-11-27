Fabio Miretti returned to the Juventus starting lineup for their match against Bodo Glimt as Luciano Spalletti introduced several changes to his team for the fixture. The Bianconeri entered the match needing a victory, prompting the manager to adjust aspects of the team’s setup in an effort to secure an essential result. Their opponents were also searching for their maiden win in the league phase of the Champions League, creating a contest in which both sides were under pressure to deliver.

Miretti’s Influence on Juventus

In the freezing conditions of Norway, Juventus managed to secure the win at a moment when it appeared their winless run in Europe might be extended. One of the standout performers on the night was Miretti, who offered a timely reminder of the quality he brings to the side. The midfielder has endured a difficult campaign after sustaining an injury during pre-season, which has limited his involvement for much of the term. His return, however, could prove significant as Juventus attempts to turn their season around and regain momentum in their European campaign. Miretti’s performance demonstrated composure, awareness, and confidence, qualities that could become increasingly important as the club navigates a demanding schedule.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Balzarini’s Post-Match Assessment

Speaking after the match, Gianni Balzarini offered his assessment via Tuttojuve, stating, “The other positive note that really came out of Bodo, and also from a qualitative standpoint in terms of movement, touch, etc., was Miretti’s performance. It showed that Miretti can play with Locatelli, who sets up Miretti when he does. Locatelli plays as a midfielder, and Miretti yesterday gave the impression that he can continue to play in that position, especially that he can continue to play.” His remarks reflect the growing belief that Miretti can play an important role alongside Manuel Locatelli, forming a partnership capable of contributing both creativity and balance in midfield.