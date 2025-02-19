Juventus are dealing with several ongoing issues, and the Bianconeri are continuously working to find solutions. Despite having a squad filled with talented players, not all of them have suited the team’s needs or performed at the expected level. Even those who appear to fit into the manager’s plans have sometimes struggled to make a meaningful impact.

In response to these challenges, Juventus made signings in the January transfer window, hoping to improve their squad. One of those additions, Renato Veiga, has shown promise, but the player who has had the biggest influence on the team is Randal Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman has arrived in Turin and immediately strengthened Juventus’ attack at a time when they appeared to lack firepower. His presence has made a significant difference to the team, with his performances helping to solve one of their biggest problems.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Pundit Luca Marchetti has highlighted how crucial Kolo Muani has been to Juventus since his arrival. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said:

“The striker has literally solved all of Juve’s problems. Sometimes football is much simpler than it is told. Strong players make the difference. Juventus has other strong players like Vlahovic, Koopmeiners or Gonzalez. For now, however, and also due to the weight of the shirt, the same players have not expressed their full potential.”

While Kolo Muani has undoubtedly made a major impact, Juventus’ recent improvements have also been down to the collective effort of the squad. Other players have contributed significantly, and the team as a whole have shown signs of progress.

Juventus will be hoping that their recent form continues and that Kolo Muani, along with his teammates, can maintain their performances for the remainder of the season. If the team continue to build on their recent progress, they could still achieve their objectives despite the challenges they have faced.