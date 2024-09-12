Juventus revamped their squad this season, following the demands of Thiago Motta, who introduced a new style of football.

As one of Europe’s top clubs, the Bianconeri have significantly strengthened their team by bringing in top talents for the current campaign.

Fans have been impressed by the club’s decisions, which have transformed Juventus into a much stronger side.

Juve has improved across the pitch, but after three games, their defence has stood out the most.

The Bianconeri are yet to concede a goal this season and remain one of the toughest teams to create chances against.

Pundit Luca Marchegiani is impressed and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The new signings haven’t been included yet, or maybe only partially. And Juve’s has been a very important market. The good thing is definitely the defensive phase: being the only team not to have conceded a goal is a good calling card.”

Juve FC Says

We have one of the best defences in Europe so far and have achieved solidity without having to sacrifice our style of play.

This shows we did not have to be as defensive as we were under Max Allegri.