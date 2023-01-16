Pundit names the player Juventus regret losing

Football agent Claudio Anellucci has discussed the impact of Paulo Dybala at every club he goes to and insists Juventus regrets letting the Argentinian leave.

Dybala was at Juve for seven years and was one of the club’s most important players even when injuries were causing him all kinds of problems.

The former Palermo man became too injury-prone in his final season and after some back and forth, Juve decided against keeping the World Cup winner.

A move to Inter Milan collapsed and he now plays under Jose Mourinho at Roma, where he is driving their success. Anellucci said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I took him to Palermo and I know him well. When I learned that Juve would not renew it, I was amazed. It was madness to let someone like him leave, who made the club story. He is not a noisy leader but he is a leader on the field. If he is well he has endless qualities, so the regret is of Juventus and Inter who have not fully believed.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala was one of our most reliable players and many fans were unhappy that the club did not keep the attacker.

However, that doesn’t mean we made a mistake. The Bianconeri wants to move in a different direction with Dusan Vlahovic and it made little sense to keep Dybala.

The club’s supporters are happy he is doing well in Rome and we have also moved on very nicely from the attacker.