Dusan Vlahovic has regained his form in recent weeks, notably scoring a brace to contribute to Juventus’ victory over Sassuolo in their last game. Despite Vlahovic’s initial struggles to replicate his goal-scoring prowess from his time at Fiorentina, the Serbian striker has become a key player for the Bianconeri after the club shopped him around in the summer without any takers.

Vlahovic’s resurgence in finding the net consistently could dissuade Juventus from considering his sale again. As they pursue the Serie A title, his goals are crucial for determining their position in the league standings this season.

The improvement in his performances in recent weeks has not gone unnoticed, and Aldo Serena believes that there are aspects of Vlahovic’s game that he could further enhance to reach an even higher level.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“He is very tall, he has improved a lot with his head, he must improve in calmness in the penalty area, sometimes he is too agitated but in the penalty area you have to be calm and cold and he has to make a leap in this and in my opinion by playing like this and scoring these goals he can strengthen his self-esteem and can also be in tune with the fans and with the stadium and can be calmer in the area. With Yildiz who has dribbling, technique and vision of the game, he should take advantage of this boy’s abilities which are immense.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been superb in the last few weeks, but we believe he can even do better.

If he takes the advice from Serena, we could see a better version of the striker in the coming weeks.