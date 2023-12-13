Alessandro Vocalelli has praised Max Allegri for undertaking a coaching role that many managers no longer fulfil.

The Bianconeri manager has been compelled to rely on a squad that might struggle to win games under another coach. Despite being trophyless since his return, Juventus faces opponents who have been consistently securing silverware.

Allegri is diligently working to ensure that his team reaches its full potential, despite facing limitations. While a manager with highly skilled players may not need extensive coaching and can focus on managing professionals, Allegri, due to the quality of his players, has been actively involved in coaching them to become top performers who can make a significant impact on the team.

The Bianconeri gaffer has been praised for that by pundit Vocalelli, who said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Allegri found himself “forced” to make the most of internal resources, without imagining external interventions that could lend him a hand. Just thinking about… being a coach.

“He was thus “satisfied” with being able to still have Rabiot, he asked McKennie to make himself available to the group with the utmost humility, he was concerned about helping the young people grow, he polished Rugani, and so on at this rate. In short, he concentrated on the almost forgotten job of coaches: that is, being coaches. Without expecting purchases that could magically help him find a more comfortable solution.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri deserves a lot of credit for how his team has handled the limitations they are facing to remain very competitive.