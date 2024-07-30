Massimo Pavan has been following Juventus’ summer activities as the Bianconeri redesign their team with some interesting signings.

There have been calls for them to revolutionise their squad for some time, and after appointing Thiago Motta as their latest manager, Juve answered that call.

The team is almost completely being rebuilt, with a new player coming in for every position except the attack so far.

Juve could still improve that part of their squad, with ongoing talks to sign Karim Adeyemi and Galeno also being linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have signed the likes of Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram, despite struggling to offload players like Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie.

Cristiano Giuntoli has been a busy man and deserves a lot of credit for making things happen at the Allianz Stadium against all odds.

Juve is now looking to ensure that they make more sales and are not stuck with players who have no role to play on their team next term.

Pavan has been happy with the way they have done business so far and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus did not let go of young players lightheartedly, but unfortunately there are players who are creating difficulties in exiting and are burdens of past management, we cannot say anything to Giuntoli, given that he did not take all those he wants to sell. Juventus had to sell some players to move the market, perhaps they could have done without it”.

Juve FC Says

We have been in fine form, and we will have time to offload some players in the coming weeks.