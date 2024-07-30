There have been calls for them to revolutionise their squad for some time, and after appointing Thiago Motta as their latest manager, Juve answered that call.

The team is almost completely being rebuilt, with a new player coming in for every position except the attack so far.

Juve could still improve that part of their squad, with ongoing talks to sign Karim Adeyemi and Galeno also being linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have signed the likes of Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram, despite struggling to offload players like Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie.

Cristiano Giuntoli has been a busy man and deserves a lot of credit for making things happen at the Allianz Stadium against all odds.

Juve is now looking to ensure that they make more sales and are not stuck with players who have no role to play on their team next term.