Massimo Pavan has been following Juventus’ summer activities as the Bianconeri redesign their team with some interesting signings.
Pavan has been happy with the way they have done business so far and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:
“Juventus did not let go of young players lightheartedly, but unfortunately there are players who are creating difficulties in exiting and are burdens of past management, we cannot say anything to Giuntoli, given that he did not take all those he wants to sell. Juventus had to sell some players to move the market, perhaps they could have done without it”.
Juve FC Says
We have been in fine form, and we will have time to offload some players in the coming weeks.
Don`t forget we`ve already had incomings, we just need to secure the last three then ready to go. Outgoings will be difficult because they`ve basically been paid for not having to win all the time which is not down to them completely, it seems that some are too comfortable and don`t seem to want to continue their career elsewhere. Of course it`s not black and white for them, but surely the expectation of a new manager is that you might not be used and may have to move on?