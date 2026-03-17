Juventus produced an impressive attacking display in their recent match against Udinese, as Luciano Spalletti opted to bench Lois Openda and Jonathan David, allowing Kenan Yildiz and Jeremie Boga to lead the line. Both players performed admirably, helping Juventus secure a victory and demonstrating the squad’s depth in attacking positions.

The Bianconeri will be keen to build on this performance, with many games still to play and a clear objective of consistently securing victories. Their recent display suggests they are capable of replicating such attacking fluidity in future matches.

Marocchino Praises Juventus’ Attack

Pundit Domenico Marocchino observed Juventus’ attacking approach during the fixture and expressed his admiration for the way the team performed. As reported by Tuttojuve, he said: “Juventus don’t close out games? It often happens, even though they have the second-best attack in the league, despite not having a leading striker. But I really liked it because they weren’t selfish in the box. Normally, a player enters the box and immediately wants to shoot, but in Udine they made a lot of 1-2s inside the box. Unfortunately, the goal didn’t come, but they played a really good game.”

Looking Ahead

Spalletti continues to experiment to find his best attacking combination, particularly as David and Openda struggle to make a consistent impact. The manager would have been pleased with the performance of Yildiz and Boga, who provided a promising solution in attack. Juventus may maintain a similar setup for their next match, offering continuity and confidence to the players who excelled against Udinese.

When Dusan Vlahovic returns to full fitness, Juventus will gain an additional attacking weapon, further enhancing their options in the final third. The team’s current form and depth suggest that the Bianconeri are well placed to continue their positive run while preparing to integrate Vlahovic seamlessly into their forward line.