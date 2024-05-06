Pundit Massimo Bonanni was impressed by Juventus’ performance against AS Roma as they played to a 1-1 draw against the Rome club.

The Bianconeri have struggled this season, and on paper, that draw was not good enough as Juve now has to wait to qualify for the Champions League.

However, considering how poorly they have performed in the last few weeks, it was an improved performance.

Because they are not scoring enough goals, it seems Juve are not improving, but Bonanni believes the team was a much better unit in the game against Roma.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I saw a good match. I’m happy to have seen a Juve that was finally proactive. It was also a different attitude from Roma, they could have won or lost both. I’m convinced that Juve have a very good team, winning two matches out of the last 14 is a problem and arriving with three matches to go without the certainty of the Champions League is also a problem. It’s not just a problem for the players, Allegri must have done something wrong too.”

Juve FC Says

We have looked better in recent matches, but it will be hard to prove that we are better than before unless we win more games and seal qualification for the Champions League.

Our players have done well to stay in the Champions League spots at this stage of the season, and they need to keep working hard to secure their qualification as soon as possible.