Thiago Motta is undoubtedly an offensive-minded manager, and his Juventus team has been playing some impressive football this season.

When fans learned he would take over and make the team more exciting to watch, some feared it would come at the expense of their defensive solidity.

However, Juve has actually looked more solid at the back than they did under Max Allegri, who was known for his more defensive approach.

The Bianconeri have yet to concede a goal in Serie A and have allowed just one goal in all competitions this season.

Juve is determined to maintain this form, and their defensive shape has earned praise from pundit Andrea Piervincenzi.

He has followed them this season and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He (Motta) has great ideas, but today his real strength is his defensive attention. They are good at covering spaces without the ball, he doesn’t go high, he exploits the physical qualities of Gatti, Bremer, Danilo, they win duels. With the ball we won’t be able to see Juve like his Bologna. With the teams that are waiting for you, you don’t see Motta’s game, and he has to find a solution. Now what happens? The European teams, in their exuberance, don’t do tactics, so he will find more spaces”.

Juve FC Says

We have maintained a fine defensive shape which is impressive for a team that people believe cannot defend now that they are an offensive side.