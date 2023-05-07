Juventus’ game against Atalanta ended in a 2-0 win for them and it was one of their best performances of the season.

The black and whites have been inconsistent for much of this campaign, but they were in a good mood in that fixture and knew the importance of it.

Goals from Samuel Iling-Junior and Dusan Vlahovic secured the points, but the Black and Whites were good for most of the fixture.

Coming into the game, everyone knew how tough Atalanta is as a team and they lived up to the expectations by giving Juve a very tough match.

However, the Bianconeri prevailed and earned a crucial three points in the race for the top four.

Pundit Alessandro Santarelli was impressed with their performance in the fixture and said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Today I liked Juventus, it was a harmonious Juventus. Vlahovic misses an easy goal, but then scores a fairly difficult one. Very well Pogba, also affects from a standstill. Excellent harmony between Paul and Di Maria”.

That win required us to get many things right and the boys did, which earned us the victory.

There would be more challenging games ahead of us, and we must be prepared to win regardless of how our opponents play.