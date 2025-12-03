Fabio Miretti has returned from a long-term injury and has immediately begun delivering impressive performances for Juventus in recent matches. The midfielder is a product of the academy at the Allianz Stadium and spent last season on loan at Genoa, a spell that provided him with valuable experience and helped shape his development. This term, however, began with frustration as he suffered an injury during a pre-season fixture, leaving him unable to start a match or even earn a place on the bench for more than two months. His return to full fitness has been warmly welcomed, and his early displays suggest that he is already pushing to become one of the standout midfielders in the squad.

Miretti’s Rising Influence

The Bianconeri are delighted to see Miretti regain his rhythm, especially given the quality he has shown since returning. His composure, intelligence and willingness to contribute in both phases of play have made him one of the most trusted figures in the first team. Juventus recognise that they must make the most of his impressive form, particularly as he continues to grow in confidence with each performance. The men in black and white view him as a player who can still improve significantly, and his resurgence offers the team an additional dimension in midfield at a crucial stage of the season.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Praise from Analysts and Growing Expectations

Miretti’s strong form has not gone unnoticed beyond the club, with both supporters and pundits commenting on his progress. Analyst Mino Taveri, speaking via Tuttojuve, remarked, “Miretti had been sidelined for a very long time, he was brought back, he was put back in the middle, he does his job and must do his job. He’s tidy, now I don’t know if he’ll become an irreplaceable lynchpin in midfield, but in the meantime Spalletti knows Miretti is there.” His assessment reflects a measured appreciation of Miretti’s contributions while acknowledging the potential for further growth.

As Juventus continue its campaign, Miretti’s performances offer renewed optimism. His blend of youthful energy and tactical maturity ensures he remains a key asset, and his return from injury has provided a timely boost for the squad.