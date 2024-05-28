One of the surprising calls Luciano Spalletti made to his squad for Euro 2024 is Nicolo Fagioli.

The midfielder was banned for seven months during the season and only returned for Juventus’ final two games, starting one.

He is a very talented player, but he faced a significant issue and served a long-term ban.

While he was not playing, Manuel Locatelli was an ever-present member of the Juve team, yet the former Sassuolo man missed a call-up.

It was a surprise to see Fagioli’s name on the list, but the midfielder is unique. Pundit Eraldo Pecci says he is a different type of midfielder that Italy probably needs.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“For the qualities he has, I agree with Spalletti who called up Fagioli, also because in his role in the middle of the pitch he has a talent that few Allegri has young players? If we want to give him some credit, the wonderful Atalanta who beat Bayer Leverkusen and won the Europa League against Juventus had one shot on goal.”

We were all surprised by Fagioli’s call, but he is a superb player, and Spalletti watched him before making his decision.

Only a few midfielders in the country have his attributes, and the Euros could be a competition where he shows what he is really made of.