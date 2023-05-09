Pundit praises Vlahovic for reacting to the racists at Atalanta

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was the subject of racist abuse during their match against Atalanta and it has been debated for much of the last few days.

The Serbian is the latest player to be abused in a stadium and he did not let it go without a reaction.

Some players ignore the racists and carry on playing, but Vlahovic did not and the striker has been praised for his action because it is the reason we are talking about it now.

He scored a goal and provoked the crowd with his reaction, which earned him a yellow card, but pundit Fabrizio Biasin insists he did the right thing.

He said of DV9 via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He did very well to silence racists in a blatant way also because when Kostic had silently come out submerged by the insults of the La Spezia curve, the case had passed without being talked about. Attention must be drawn to certain facts and do not force the victim to pretend nothing because in this way the problem will never be addressed directly.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic was clearly provoked by the crowd and decided not to hide it, which was the best way to deal with the situation.

If he had hidden it, no one would talk about the incident and Atalanta will not have received a punishment.

Players can help to stop the menace if they constantly speak up whenever they are being abused.