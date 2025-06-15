The FIFA Club World Cup is now underway, and Juventus are among the European clubs competing in the prestigious tournament. With the competition taking place in the United States, the Bianconeri are aiming to make a strong statement following a season without silverware.

Despite not claiming any major honours in the previous European campaign, Juventus remain ambitious and will look to use the tournament as a platform to reassert their credentials on the global stage. However, success will not come easily, as the Club World Cup features some of the finest teams and players from around the globe.

Juventus Face Stiff Competition

Unlike some of their competitors, Juventus chose not to make any last-minute additions during the brief transfer window preceding the tournament. This decision has raised questions about whether their current squad will be capable of matching up against sides bolstered by fresh reinforcements. The level of competition is undoubtedly intense, with clubs such as Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid all present and widely regarded as favourites.

Nevertheless, Juventus are unlikely to be content with merely participating. The club’s history and ambition suggest they will aim to compete with intent and deliver performances that reflect their stature. Despite being considered outsiders by many neutral observers, the Bianconeri possess the experience and resilience that could see them challenge the more heavily favoured sides.

Giuseppe Rossi Weighs In on Juventus’ Chances

Providing his perspective on the competition, former Manchester United forward and football pundit Giuseppe Rossi offered a candid assessment of Juventus’ prospects. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Rossi remarked:

“It will be tough for the Bianconeri: there are very strong teams. For me, the favourite is Paris Saint Germain. I see them too far ahead of the others. Just look at what happened in the Champions League final.”

Rossi’s comments reflect a widely held view that Juventus may struggle against elite-level opposition in the tournament. However, while they may not enter as frontrunners, expectations remain high that the team will deliver commendable performances and represent European football with pride.