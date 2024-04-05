Cristiano Giuntoli moved to Juventus in the summer to become their new sporting director after helping Napoli win Serie A last season.

He spent almost a decade with the Partenopei and developed into one of the best sporting directors around.

The Bianconeri haven’t had much money for him to spend since he took over the role in the summer, and Giuntoli has been more focused on helping them offload deadwood.

He has performed well in this aspect, and the club hopes he will eventually rebuild their team and improve upon its current state.

Most fans would agree that it is too early to judge him as the sporting director of Juve, considering all the challenges he has had to navigate since joining the club.

However, the pundit, Massimo Brambati, is already questioning the job he is doing in Turin. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I have some doubts and they come from the fact that he will bring his closest collaborators from Napoli. This means that he needs his men. That may be the case, but I haven’t yet seen him act in the way I expected, starting from January. Being close to Inter could push them to strengthen the squad. The good director is the one who manages to make a difference even with little money, bringing home those who are functional for you at that moment, when you have to invent an operation Giuntoli arrives at Juventus after winning the Scudetto with Napoli and because he discovered Kvara and Osimhen.

“But it’s not a given that you’ll find two of them like that. Did you take him just to do that job or also to do something else? And I wonder: are you Giuntoli? and you are Juve, things are going badly, there is the possibility of changing Allegri in the air.”

Juve FC Says

It is too early to start judging Giuntoli, and we need to give him more time in the role to reshape the team.