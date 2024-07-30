Juventus is set to complete a move for Jean-Clair Todibo in the coming days as the Bianconeri continue to bolster their squad.

The defender has turned down offers from other clubs after reaching an agreement with Juventus to join them.

Nice is waiting for Juve to make their move, which is expected to happen soon after the Old Lady offloaded Dean Huijsen.

Juve remains one of the top clubs in the country, and they already had a strong squad before Motta became their manager.

However, he is strengthening the team further to ensure he has the right players for his system.

Todibo is set to become the next defender to join them, but with the current abundance of defenders, pundit Sandro Sabatini questions the need for him, especially given Federico Gatti’s presence.

Sabatini seems to believe there isn’t much difference between the two defenders at the moment.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The money for Koopmeiners and Todibo must come from the sales. But I don’t know how much stronger the latter is than Gatti “.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has been a good servant for us, but he might struggle to play if Todibo joins us. Then we will see the difference.