Juventus’ early-season form brought significant praise for manager Thiago Motta and young star Kenan Yildiz, with fans and pundits alike quick to label Motta as a tactical genius and Yildiz as a breakout talent. However, their latest performance in the 1-0 Champions League loss to Stuttgart has raised questions about whether these accolades were given too soon. Stuttgart’s dominance was evident throughout the match at the Allianz Stadium, as they controlled possession, created numerous scoring opportunities, and left Juve struggling to mount any effective response.
Yildiz has talent but is he the next del piero. No I don’t think so. I think that Juve has been so hungry for that next Juve icon that he’s been chosen as that prematurely. The fans miss that caliber of player and Juve pushes that idea because it sells shirts.
The problem that game was the front four were too individualistic – they need to look for each other and have a better understanding with each other. Hopefully that can come with time. Remember Motta last year, his team scored as many goals as allegri did. His defining characteristic from last season was defense. So it will be more of this for a while. We have to give Motta 2-3 years then we’ll see what to make of everything. Vlahovic again completely invisible – given how much he earns (and negotiating for) he should be a dominant presence in games. He isn’t. So I don’t think he’s worth what he’s being paid for that role here. Let him go.