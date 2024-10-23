Stuttgart had a goal disallowed by VAR and missed a penalty, yet still secured a win through a late goal, which highlighted Juve’s struggles on the night. The Italians looked out of sorts and failed to match the intensity and organisation of the German side, leading to concerns over the Bianconeri’s form. The stark contrast in quality between the two teams on the night suggested that Juventus may not be as strong as initially thought, prompting doubts about Motta’s tactical prowess and the capabilities of the young Yildiz.

Pundit Vittorio Oreggia weighed in on the situation, suggesting that the hype around Motta and Yildiz might have been overblown. “Perhaps it was exaggerated to consider a good coach and a good young player like Yildiz as phenomena,” Oreggia stated, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb. His remarks imply that while there is no denying the talent Motta and Yildiz possess, they are still developing and have yet to consistently prove themselves, especially in challenging situations against tough opposition.

Now, Juventus faces a pivotal moment with an upcoming clash against Inter Milan in Serie A. This match will be a significant test of the team’s character and Motta’s ability to adapt under pressure. Following the disappointing defeat, the squad must rally and demonstrate that their early-season success was not a fluke. As the season progresses, the pressure is on for Motta and Yildiz to live up to the expectations set upon them, and they will need to deliver to silence the growing scepticism surrounding their capabilities.