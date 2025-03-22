Juventus made a surprising decision at the start of this season by loaning out Fabio Miretti, a move that shocked many in the football world. The youngster had emerged as one of the most important players in the team after breaking into the first XI under Max Allegri. Given Thiago Motta’s track record of working with young players at Bologna, he was expected to nurture Miretti’s potential and help him develop further at Juventus.

Instead, Motta chose to send the talented midfielder out on loan to Genoa. This decision raised eyebrows, especially as the more expensive and established midfielders at Juventus have struggled to perform consistently this season. Miretti, however, has continued to impress in Genoa, showing his abilities and potential. His time on loan has allowed him to gain more experience and confidence, which will undoubtedly be valuable upon his return to Juventus at the end of the season.

In addition to his performances at Genoa, Miretti is also representing the Italy U21 team during this international window, further solidifying his growing reputation as one of the brightest young talents in Italian football. When he returns to Juventus, he is expected to be a much more developed player, which could prove to be a major asset for the club moving forward.

(Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

While many have been impressed by Miretti’s development, not everyone understands the decision to loan him out in the first place. Giancarlo Antognon, a prominent figure in Italian football, expressed his confusion at the decision. Speaking to Calciomercato, he said:

“He’s playing very well at Genoa, he made a great pass that almost allowed us to equalise: I don’t understand why Juventus gave him away. He’s one of the most important emerging players.”

Miretti is indeed a player with tremendous potential, and Juventus fans will be eager to see him return next season as a more refined and experienced player. The club is fortunate to have such a talent in their ranks, and there are high hopes that he can be an integral part of the team in the future. With a new manager potentially coming in, Miretti’s long-term future at Juventus looks promising, and it is expected that he will play a key role under new leadership.