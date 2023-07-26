Juventus has indeed faced difficulties in the past couple of seasons, particularly during Max Allegri’s tenure as the coach, and there seems to have been a noticeable decline in the team’s performance and standards.

In an effort to improve and return to the pinnacle of Italian football, the Bianconeri have made noteworthy signings, aiming to bolster their squad significantly. However, despite these efforts, they have been unable to regain their former dominance.

Looking forward to the next campaign, Juventus is optimistic that things will change for the better. However, according to Stefano Impallomeni, there might be a crucial issue hindering their success – the lack of proper physical preparations.

Impallomeni’s viewpoint suggests that Juventus might have struggled due to inadequate physical conditioning, which can have a considerable impact on a team’s performance, endurance, and ability to compete at the highest level.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus’ main problem is being well prepared on a physical level. I still see problems of this type. Being trained well is very important in modern football.”

Juve FC Says

We have had an abysmal time in the last two seasons and expect much better in the next campaign.

Matthijs de Ligt had revealed the standard of training at Bayern Munich is much higher than what is obtainable at Juventus when he first moved to Bavaria and Impallomeni may have confirmed that.

However, we know that Max Allegri is one of the most experienced managers in Europe and will surely understand what his team needs to be competitive ahead of the new season.