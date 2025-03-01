Former Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi has expressed his disappointment with some of the transfer decisions that the Bianconeri have made this season. Tacchinardi, who spent much of his career at Juventus, is a well-respected figure within the club, and his words are carefully considered. The men in black and white quickly made several of their players surplus to requirements at the beginning of the campaign when Thiago Motta arrived to take over as the new manager.

At that time, Juventus was confident that Motta was the right man for the job, and as a result, they decided to make changes to the squad to fit his vision. The club’s management trusted Motta’s judgement, and they worked with sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli to bring in the players that the manager requested. The summer transfer window saw significant activity, with Juventus spending money on new signings to strengthen the team. However, not every newcomer has been an immediate success, leading to concerns that Motta might be struggling to bring in the right players for the team’s needs.

One of the most controversial decisions this season came early in the campaign when Juventus sold Dean Huijsen, who is now a starter in the Premier League. Huijsen had shown promise, but Juventus decided to part ways with him. In January, they signed Lloyd Kelly, a player who had been warming the bench at Newcastle United. Tacchinardi has voiced his confusion over this move, questioning why the club sold a promising player like Huijsen, only to bring in Kelly for a reported £25 million. Tacchinardi made his thoughts clear, as quoted by il Bianconero:

“Giuntoli continues to say that the project will give satisfaction, but he took the players. I’m thinking of Kelly, he’s coming in at 25 million. But we had Huijsen! Nothing against him, but they are obvious choices.”

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Tacchinardi’s comments highlight the frustration surrounding some of Juventus’ recent transfer dealings, as many feel the club has made mistakes in the market. The decision to sell Huijsen and sign Kelly has raised questions, especially considering the young Dutchman’s current success in England. While Juventus is still looking to strengthen its squad, these kinds of decisions have led to criticism of the club’s strategy.

Looking ahead, Juventus hopes that changes will occur in the next transfer window to address the squad’s weaknesses and ensure they remain competitive. There is still time for the Bianconeri to make the necessary adjustments, but with the current struggles, they must carefully consider their future moves to avoid further missteps in the transfer market.