Most of the players in the current Juventus squad were not part of the club five seasons ago. The Bianconeri have undergone continuous transformation, with significant changes made to the team at the beginning of the current season. Since their last league title, Juventus have been strategically restructuring their squad in the hope of initiating a new cycle, with Thiago Motta at the helm for this term.

However, despite the initial confidence in Motta’s leadership, the club’s management did not allow him to complete the rebuilding process, opting instead to make another managerial change due to growing impatience. The team had been assembled with Motta’s vision in mind, yet it now falls to Igor Tudor to optimise its potential for the remainder of the campaign.

Juventus boast a roster featuring some of the most talented players in Europe, which should, in theory, make them strong contenders in Serie A. Nonetheless, the team has struggled to produce consistent results on the pitch. This inconsistency has led to questions regarding the squad’s overall structure and effectiveness.

Juventus players after losing to Parma (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Marco Roccati has expressed concern about whether the team has been built with the correct balance. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated, “Juventus, without this setback in Parma, was the favourite and the race of the others would have already ended. Juve is one of the youngest and most inexperienced teams at the international level, despite having great quality. Maybe it wasn’t assembled with balance, but it has quality, not to win the Scudetto. It certainly was to win against Parma.”

There is no doubt that Juventus possess several talented individuals within its ranks. However, talent alone does not guarantee success. Achieving consistent victories and long-term progress requires a properly balanced team, and this appears to be the area in which Juventus are currently falling short.