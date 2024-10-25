Massimo Brambati has been vocal in his criticism of Juventus’ new manager Thiago Motta, drawing unfavourable comparisons to former coach Max Allegri. Motta, who took charge at the beginning of this season after leading Bologna to a Champions League spot, has enjoyed a decent start, with his team suffering just one defeat so far. Despite these promising results, Brambati is sceptical about Motta’s tactical acumen and in-game decision-making, especially following Juventus’ recent loss to Stuttgart in the Champions League.

Brambati argues that Motta’s game management and ability to adapt during matches fall short compared to Allegri’s, whom he sees as a more flexible and reactive coach. Reflecting on the performance against Stuttgart, he pointed out that the substitutions did not have the desired impact, leaving the team looking disjointed and weaker. He extended his critique to earlier decisions, such as the handling of a situation against Lazio, where Juventus had a numerical advantage but Motta’s substitutions were questionable.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Brambati stated, “I hear someone talking about absences, but when Allegri had them, no one said that. I haven’t seen the good game so far. And he doesn’t know how to read the games like Allegri did. With Lazio, you stay with the extra man and you don’t put Weah and Gatti. Sometimes being a Taliban in certain situations is not good, you have to be flexible in your way of thinking.”

These remarks highlight concerns over Motta’s rigid approach and his reluctance to adjust his tactics when needed. Brambati’s use of “Taliban” metaphorically suggests that the coach’s adherence to a particular style or system may limit his team’s ability to adapt during crucial moments.

For Motta, the criticism presents a challenge that goes beyond simply accumulating points. He needs to demonstrate growth in his strategic decision-making to answer his detractors effectively. Juventus is still well-positioned in Serie A and remains competitive in the Champions League, but Motta’s ability to learn from past mistakes and respond to in-game situations could be pivotal in determining whether the club can achieve its objectives this season.