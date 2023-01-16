Pundit questions why Allegri benched Juventus youngsters against Napoli

Juventus has benefitted from trusting their youngsters in some matches this season, which has been one of the major positives of their campaign.

The likes of Nicolo Fagioli, Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior have all proved to be invaluable to the Bianconeri and helped the club get back to form.

It means Max Allegri can rely less on the accomplished members of his group who are underperforming and this has paid off very well.

However, in the game against Napoli, which Juve had to win, the Bianconeri dropped their youngsters to the bench and relied on the veterans.

Xavier Jacobelli wonders why.He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I point out the poor attachment to the shirt of certain protagonists in the Juventus house. It is this beyond all the difficulties of the club that emerges. Why were the young people in Naples, great architects of the Juve ascent, not lined up? Why after eight games in which they showed attachment to the shirt were they pulled out?”

Juve FC Says

Our youngsters have done well so far and truly deserved to play in that game, but it is baffling that the Bianconeri did not field them until late in the fixture.

Hopefully, that defeat will teach Allegri to hand more chances to them in the coming fixtures.