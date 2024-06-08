There is a strong possibility that Federico Chiesa will depart Juventus at the conclusion of Euro 2024, and pundit Stefano Impallomeni has assessed his likelihood of staying.

Impallomeni has observed Juventus’ struggles in securing a new contract for their talented winger.

Chiesa encountered difficulties under Max Allegri’s management, often being deployed out of position in the coach’s preferred system.

While Chiesa showcased his talent as Italy’s standout performer in Euro 2020, his form dipped afterward, potentially leading him to consider a move to a new club where he can thrive.

With just a year remaining on his contract, Juventus is making efforts to persuade him to extend his tenure with the club, and the Bianconeri are eager for a resolution to be reached soon.

However, Stefano Impallomeni believes his chance of staying is very slim. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “The belief that at 30% he renews and remains. The discussion is not technical but contractual with him. For me it is a contractual discussion, it fits, we will have to see what Chiesa thinks. I would see it well with Motta but for me the issue is economic.”

Chiesa remains one of the biggest talents in our squad, but that counts for nothing if he cannot deliver good performances for us on a regular basis.