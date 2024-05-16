Max Allegri would be a relieved man after Juventus defeated Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final last night.

The gaffer faced the risk of ending his second spell at the club without a trophy, but his players saved his blushes.

This is very likely his last season on the Juventus bench, and it will be just a matter of time before he leaves the club.

Juve is already linked to another manager, and Allegri now has to find a new home.

The gaffer has resisted the talk of ending his contract and walking out on the Old Lady, but a pundit says he also needs a break and looks tired of being at the club.

Speaking after the Coppa Italia final, Christian Panucci said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus performed a great defensive phase, and there was great teamwork. They were very good and very attentive Allegri qualified for the Champions League, won the Italian Cup: he achieved what the club asked of him. The feeling is that Allegri’s adventure at Juventus is over anyway and I think Max is also very tired.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has struggled to get the best from his players over the last few seasons since he returned to the club, and the Bianconeri gaffer will probably want to take some time off the game before returning again.