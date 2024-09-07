Juventus is undergoing a significant transformation this season with the arrival of a new manager, Thiago Motta, and a fresh crop of players. After years of needing renewal, the Bianconeri have entrusted Motta with the task of revitalising the squad. Having previously impressed at smaller clubs, Motta now faces the biggest challenge of his managerial career.

Despite the transition, Motta has already made a strong start to the season, even while awaiting the completion of some major signings. He has placed his trust in several young players, who have performed admirably. This infusion of youth adds valuable depth to the squad, ensuring that when key players return or new signings settle in, Juventus will have a well-rounded and competitive group.

Former Juve striker Michele Padovano has expressed his admiration for the team’s promising start and believes they will only improve as their new additions integrate and Motta’s system takes full effect. With this blend of experience and youthful energy, Juventus looks poised for a strong season ahead.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Motta is surprising me, he had the courage to take his responsibilities and spoke immediately of a Juve that must win, he knows that this is what the history of the club requires. I liked the fact that he was not afraid to field young players like Savona and Mbangula and I like his game with phrases that start from the bottom. When the new signings are well-oiled, I believe that Juve will get great satisfaction.”

Juve FC Says

We have started this season well, and our players will certainly keep improving as the term continues.