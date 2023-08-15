Former AC Milan defender Daniele Daino has raised significant concerns about the current state of Juventus, emphasising a conspicuous lack of effective leadership within the team.

The Bianconeri have encountered a two-season period without securing any major trophies, contributing to a feeling of stagnation that has persisted since Max Allegri’s return as the manager. Daino has pointed out instances where players on the field appear uncertain, and he has highlighted a noticeable void in terms of a commanding and influential presence among the team members during the previous campaign.

In response to this challenge, Juventus has taken the step of appointing Danilo as their new captain. The Brazilian player has demonstrated his significance within the squad’s dynamics over the course of the last few seasons.

Despite Juventus’ aspirations to clinch at least one trophy before the closure of the transfer window, Daino remains doubtful about the team’s leadership structure. His assessment underscores the notion that, even with Danilo assuming the role of captaincy, lingering concerns persist regarding the overall presence of robust and influential leaders within the squad.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Allegri needs leaders, in this Juve, built with so many players without personality. There is a lack of players with the characteristics of Chiellini, Bonucci, Barzagli and Buffon. They built the victories of the black and whites. tremendously to find players with these characteristics”.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is a fine leader, but we need more than him for that role in the team and now is probably the best time for others to step up and be counted.