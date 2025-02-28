Juventus finds itself closer to the top of the Serie A table at this stage of the season compared to last year, which could be viewed as progress. Given their recent exits from multiple cup competitions, the club is eager to find positives wherever possible. However, while their league position may suggest improvement, there are deeper issues that cannot be ignored.

Despite boasting some of the most expensive players in Italian football, Juventus’ performances have not reflected the investment made in the squad. The club is desperate for that to change, but for now, they can take some encouragement from their standing in the league. With the right results in the coming weeks, they could find themselves back in the title race. However, their ability to remain competitive has less to do with their own improvement and more to do with the inconsistency of the teams ahead of them.

Italian football analyst Paolo Condò believes that Juventus’ current league position is misleading. He argues that their standing in Serie A is not necessarily a sign of progress but rather a reflection of the overall decline in quality across the league. Speaking to TuttoJuve, he said:

“Even the decent performance in the championship, where a draw between Napoli and Inter could be worth the climb to within 6 points of the top, at this point signals the lowered level of the tournament much more than Juventus’ growth.”

His comments highlight a harsh reality—Juventus may be closer to the top, but they have not shown significant improvement in their performances. Instead, the struggles of their rivals have kept them in contention. If Juventus truly wants to re-establish itself as a dominant force in Italian football, the players must deliver far better performances in the remaining matches.

The objective remains securing a top-four finish to ensure Champions League football next season, but that alone should not be considered a success for a club of Juventus’ stature. The squad has much to prove, and if they fail to improve, they risk wasting another season without meaningful progress.