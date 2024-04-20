Timothy Weah was Juventus’ only major summer signing, as the Bianconeri failed to make significant purchases in the last two transfer windows.

Max Allegri was not backed with enough new players to improve his team, and he has been struggling to ensure his side is on the right track.

Juve has been one of the struggling giants in the top European leagues, but things could have been different if they had invested in good players.

Despite complaining of limited funds, they still spent around 12 million euros to add Weah to their squad in the summer.

The attacker has failed to live up to expectations at the Allianz Stadium so far, and pundit Massimo Marianella insists he does not look like a good signing.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I have never been a big fan of Weah. In the summer, I was surprised by Juve, who put 12 million on him who didn’t have a sensational championship and who in his career didn’t do very well as a centre forward or as a striker. Not very well, not even to replace the work that Cuadrado did, something more was needed. Investing so much for a player who didn’t offer so many guarantees at this level was a gamble.”

Juve FC Says

Weah has struggled at Juventus in this campaign and remains one of the players we cannot trust to perform well.

If things don’t change, we should consider selling him in the summer.