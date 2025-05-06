Randal Kolo Muani made an immediate impact in his first three appearances as a Juventus player, creating the impression that he could be a transformative presence in the team. His performances during that initial period were impressive, scoring five goals in three matches and earning a starting spot ahead of Dusan Vlahovic. At the time, his consistent goal-scoring form made it difficult for the coaching staff to overlook him.

However, after that early burst of success, Kolo Muani’s form dipped significantly. His goals dried up, and he struggled to replicate the performances that initially caught the attention of supporters and pundits. He eventually found the net again weeks later during a rare appearance under current manager Igor Tudor, but by then, his role in the team had diminished. Tudor has shown a clear preference for Vlahovic as his first-choice striker, viewing him as the more complete option to lead the line. As a result, Kolo Muani has seen limited playing time in recent weeks.

His latest opportunity came in Juventus’ match against Bologna, where he was given the chance to prove his worth. Unfortunately for the Frenchman, he failed to deliver. His performance was underwhelming, and it did little to suggest he deserves a more prominent role in the squad. Juventus are now in a critical phase of the season and require all players to perform at their best. Kolo Muani, however, was unable to rise to the occasion.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Stefano De Grandis offered a harsh but candid assessment of the forward’s contribution. As quoted by Tuttosport, he said, “I think this was the right match for him, because he has speed and Bologna leaves you one on one. But every time he moved the ball he never managed to beat the man: frankly I expected more. Overall the Kolo Muani operation is a failure: I think his experience in Turin is destined to end here.”

Given his recent displays and the manager’s preference for other options, it appears increasingly unlikely that Kolo Muani will secure a permanent move to Juventus. His brief spell in Turin promised much at the outset, but the lack of sustained impact suggests that a departure at the end of the season is the most probable outcome.