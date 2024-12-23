Pundit Giuseppe Bergomi has suggested that Juventus may sign up to two defenders during the January transfer window, as Thiago Motta reportedly plans to shift Andrea Cambiaso away from defensive responsibilities. Cambiaso, a talented player who has primarily been deployed as a full-back, possesses notable offensive skills that Motta believes are underutilised when he is confined to a defensive role. The Juventus manager sees greater potential in positioning Cambiaso higher up the field, either in midfield or on the wing.

This tactical shift could create additional challenges for Juventus, particularly in the defensive department. The Bianconeri are already preparing to strengthen their backline in January following injuries to Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, but reassigning Cambiaso to a more advanced role would further deplete their defensive options. As a result, Juventus might be compelled to recruit not just one but two defenders to ensure they remain solid at the back.

Discussing Motta’s strategy and Cambiaso’s potential new role, Bergomi shared his perspective with Tuttomercatoweb, stating: “Thiago Motta wants to free Cambiaso from the role of full-back, for this reason, Juve could take two defenders on the market. In my opinion, in Motta’s head, Cambiaso in midfield or further forward on the wing is an important solution.” Bergomi’s comments underscore the belief that Cambiaso’s skills could be more impactful if utilized further up the pitch.

For Juventus, this potential change in Cambiaso’s role highlights the club’s commitment to maximising the abilities of their players. While the decision to move him into an advanced position could enhance their attacking output, it also increases the urgency of securing defensive reinforcements in the transfer market. Cambiaso’s versatility and talent make him an exciting prospect in an offensive role, but Juventus must carefully balance their squad dynamics to ensure they remain competitive on all fronts.