Juventus spent the summer transfer window actively seeking to move Dusan Vlahovic on, exploring opportunities to find the striker a new club. Despite their best efforts, no suitable transfer materialised, and in the final weeks of the window the club abandoned the idea of selling him. As a result, Vlahovic remains part of the squad and continues to feature in the plans of his manager.

The arrival of Jonathan David and Lois Openda during the same window has introduced fresh competition in attack. With David currently established as the first-choice striker and regularly starting matches for the Bianconeri, Vlahovic has had to adjust to a reduced role. Nevertheless, his response to the situation has been commendable.

Vlahovic’s Strong Response

Despite not starting any matches this season, Vlahovic has already registered two goals from two appearances. This productive return demonstrates his quality and ability to contribute even from a position of limited minutes. Interestingly, his performances suggest that the absence of constant pressure to deliver is having a positive effect. Without the burden of expectation weighing heavily on him, he appears to be playing with greater freedom and composure.

Rather than resisting his role, Vlahovic seems to have embraced it, taking on the responsibility of making an impact from the bench. Such an attitude is highly valuable for a squad competing across multiple fronts, as it ensures the team retains a proven goalscorer capable of influencing matches when introduced. His calmness and efficiency in front of goal provide a crucial asset in tight contests.

Expert Opinion on Vlahovic’s Role

This approach has been endorsed by respected journalist Mario Mattioli, who offered his perspective on how best to utilise the Serbian forward. As quoted by Tuttojuve, Mattioli remarked, “I’d continue to bring him on during the match, like Altafini did at the end of his career. That way, he comes on without the rush of scoring, without the anxiety. Finally, he plays calmly and confidently. And he scores, because he’s the best striker Juventus has.”

Mattioli’s comments underline a key point: Vlahovic’s talent is undeniable, and his ability to deliver goals makes him an invaluable member of the squad. Allowing him to operate in a way that maximises his composure could unlock consistent contributions throughout the campaign.

As the season progresses, Juventus may need to consider securing Vlahovic’s long-term commitment by offering him a new deal. His current form and adaptability prove that even outside the starting eleven, he remains a crucial figure for the Bianconeri. If he continues performing at this level, keeping him at the club will be essential to ensuring stability and sustained attacking depth.