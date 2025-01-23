Thiago Motta expressed his frustration with the performance of his forwards following Juventus’ goalless draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League. The match was a cagey affair, with only one shot on target recorded across both teams—a tame effort from Manuel Locatelli.

While the Bianconeri avoided defeat against one of Europe’s most in-form sides, Motta believed his team missed an opportunity to claim all three points. Juventus’ attacking display left much to be desired, and Motta did not shy away from criticising his forwards in his post-match comments.

The manager’s remarks have sparked debate, with football pundit Enrico Turcato questioning whether Motta’s approach was the right one. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Turcato expressed concerns about the potential impact of Motta’s strong words on the morale of his attackers. He noted that Juventus are already struggling for form in front of goal, and the coach’s blunt message might do more harm than good.

Turcato said:

“The message given by Motta to his forwards was very strong and full of risks. Risks at the dressing room level and at the level of the mood of your forwards who are already not in an optimal moment. Juventus are struggling, and the only one who is performing is Yildiz, the youngest of all and the one from whom you could have expected the least. So if the coach puts you against the wall saying that it is the fault of the forwards if you don’t score despite the work done in training, well I see it as a tough message.”

The pressure is mounting on Juventus’ attacking players to deliver, and Motta’s comments underline the need for improvement. While his criticism may seem harsh, it reflects his desire to see his forwards take responsibility and lead from the front.

For Juventus to succeed in the Champions League and beyond, their attackers must rediscover their form. Motta has shown that he is willing to offer praise when it is earned, but his players must also accept constructive criticism and use it as motivation to improve their performances.