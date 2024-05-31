Luciano Spalletti has had to defend his decision to include Nicolo Fagioli in his preliminary squad for Euro 2024.

The midfielder was banned for at least seven months after admitting to breaking betting rules.

He played just two more games for Juventus before last season ended, yet Spalletti named him in his squad for the Euros despite leaving Manuel Locatelli at home.

Fagioli is desperate to be in the final squad for the competition, but there have been critics of the decision to name him in the group.

Spalletti insists the midfielder has been added to the group because he has the technical ability that his team needs.

In response to this, pundit Simone Braglia said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“There are two aspects, the moral one and the technical one. They are different but probably morally, the fact of excusing a mistake can be there, but it was serious. And this situation is a little jarring. Are the enthusiasm and motivations of a young man different from someone like him?”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli remains one of the finest midfielders in Italian football, and he seems to be better than most of the players in the group now.

Spalletti’s job is to ensure that his team wins the competition, so he would select the best players possible for his group.