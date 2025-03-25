Juventus have been in a period of decline for several seasons, with their last Serie A title coming in 2020.

Prior to this trophy drought, the Bianconeri dominated Italian football, winning the league for nine consecutive seasons. During that era, it seemed as though their supremacy would never be challenged. However, key decisions made in 2018 set the club on a path that has since resulted in multiple seasons without silverware.

That summer, Juventus completed the high-profile signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, a move that was expected to elevate them to Champions League glory. However, the arrival of the Portuguese superstar coincided with internal instability, ultimately leading to the departure of then-CEO Beppe Marotta.

Since Marotta’s exit, Juventus have struggled to maintain the same level of dominance. In contrast, his influence has helped transform Inter Milan into one of Italy’s most successful clubs in recent years.

Football analyst Francesco Oppini believes Marotta’s departure marked the beginning of Juventus’ prolonged struggles. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“By sending Marotta away, Juve ruined a decade of advantages over the others, not only for victories on the pitch but also for the corporate structure, very English. Instead, in the space of 2-3 years, they managed to bring the others back to their level. Last year Allegri paid, this year Motta, but in the meantime, you have destroyed the Next Gen, in addition to having made many mistakes on the market.”

While there is no denying that Marotta played a significant role in Juventus’ past success, his departure is now part of the club’s history. Juventus must shift their focus from discussing past mistakes to building a successful future under their current management.

With Cristiano Giuntoli now overseeing the club’s sporting direction, Juventus have the opportunity to lay the foundation for long-term success. Identifying the right managerial approach, improving their recruitment strategy, and restoring stability must be the priorities moving forward.

Juventus’ challenges will not be solved overnight, but continuously reflecting on past events will do little to change the present. The focus must now be on developing a sustainable strategy that ensures they can once again compete at the highest level.