Riccardo Calafiori is making an impression at Euro 2024 for Italy, showcasing why Juventus wants to bring him to the Allianz Stadium from Bologna, following Thiago Motta.

The Bianconeri have been monitoring him since last season and were expected to sign him even if they had not appointed Motta as their manager.

Calafiori has been one of the standout performers for Italy at Euro 2024, excelling in defence.

He is skilled on the ball and often ventures forward when possible.

His latest contribution was an assist for Mattia Zaccagni’s stunning equaliser against Croatia, which sent Italy to the knockout stage.

Calafiori remains an impressive defender to watch, and pundit Luigi Di Biagio admits he would love to see him at a bigger club. However, he notes that the defender tends to leave too much space behind for opponents to exploit.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I want to see Calafiori with the Inter, Milan or Juventus shirt. They evaluate each other, especially in the most difficult moments. Dimarco and Di Lorenzo are playing badly, let’s see how they come out of it. Calafiori has talent, but for me, he is not a central defender because he always leaves a couple of situations in favour of the opponents. For this reason, we expect something more from him.”

Juve FC Says

Calafiori is a classy defender who knows how to get forward at the right time and pick the right pass, but it does not mean his defending is weak.