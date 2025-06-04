Juventus had been eager to secure the return of Antonio Conte in recent weeks, with widespread belief within the club that he would abandon his role at Napoli and make a comeback to Turin. Many at the Bianconeri were confident the former manager, who also spent years at the club as a player, would choose to return following his success in Naples.

However, after a period of reflection, Conte surprised the Juventus hierarchy by deciding to remain with Napoli, where he had just led the team to a league title. This unexpected decision has left Juventus in a state of uncertainty, especially as they have also been turned down by Gian Piero Gasperini. As things stand, the club may be forced to continue with Igor Tudor at the helm next season.

Conte’s Disappointment with Juventus Management

A major point of contention appears to have been the club’s handling of Conte when he was previously available. According to Tuttomercatoweb, pundit Massimo Brambati revealed that Conte had anticipated a return and was waiting for a gesture from the Juventus hierarchy during his time as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

Brambati stated, “Chiellini knows very well that Conte had told him that he wanted to return and close the circle at Juventus, but it is also true that Conte told him ‘Last year I spent a year begging for a meeting with Mr. Giuntoli who he never gave me’, because in October 2023 Mr. Giuntoli, while Garcia was being sent away, called Conte and told him ‘Don’t go to Naples and I’ll take care of you’, which then didn’t happen, in fact he disappeared and was never heard from again.

“So Juventus should thank Giuntoli, and not shoot at Conte.

“Thank Giuntoli if Conte didn’t go to Juventus the year before.”

Missed Opportunity or Strategic Choice?

Conte’s availability was not in question, yet Juventus chose to proceed with Thiago Motta. Whether this decision was based on long-term strategy or miscommunication remains unclear. However, it is already being discussed as a potential misstep by Cristiano Giuntoli, one that could be viewed as a defining error during his time at the club.