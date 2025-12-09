Juventus have not secured a league title since 2020 and have added only one trophy since the 2021/2022 season, the Coppa Italia. This represents a significant decline for a club that previously dominated Italian football, having won nine consecutive Serie A crowns prior to the 2020/2021 campaign and regularly competing at the highest level in Europe. Between 2015 and 2017, Juventus reached two Champions League finals, highlighting a period of sustained success and stability. The Bianconeri are now focused on rebuilding and strengthening their squad in the hope of returning to the summit of Italian football sooner rather than later.

Juventus’ Rebuilding Efforts

The men in black and white continue to work diligently to assemble a squad capable of competing for major honours. However, some observers suggest that the club’s struggles in recent seasons may be linked to the departure of Beppe Marotta in 2018. Marotta went on to achieve notable success as a director at Inter Milan, where he remains, and his absence at Juventus is felt in terms of both strategic planning and squad management. His role in guiding the club through a period of sustained success is widely recognised, and the decision to let him go continues to be debated among football analysts.

Pundit Pierpaolo Marino reflected on Marotta’s impact, saying via Tuttojuve, “Juve fired Beppe Marotta, who was the real manager who took responsibility for giving something to Paratici and knew how to manage the club, he knew how to plan a coach and the team. The proof is that Marotta left Juventus in crisis and went to win at Inter. Then in Naples there’s the manager, De Laurentiis, who is passionate and manages everything.” Marino’s comments underline the perceived strategic gap left by Marotta’s exit and suggest that Juventus are still navigating the consequences of that decision.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead

Despite these challenges, Juventus remain committed to restoring its former dominance. By focusing on careful recruitment, tactical development and long-term planning, the club aims to re-establish itself among Italy’s elite and regain the consistency that characterised their record in the previous decade.