Lautaro Martinez and Dusan Vlahovic have been two of Serie A’s top strikers in recent seasons, but Martinez has already helped lead Inter Milan to a Serie A title.

The Argentine has remained loyal to Inter despite interest from major clubs across Europe, while Vlahovic is similarly determined to win trophies with Juventus.

As Juventus’ primary striker, Vlahovic shoulders most of the goalscoring responsibility in Turin, which often puts him under immense pressure to perform, especially given the club’s ongoing struggles in attack.

However, Vlahovic needs more support. Luca Marchegiani has pointed out that the key difference between the two players is that while Juventus relies heavily on Vlahovic, Inter Milan has a variety of attacking options to support Martinez.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Lautaro is more incisive in action but Vlahovic is more decisive for his team. Juventus depends more on Vlahovic than Inter can depend on Lautaro, because the Nerazzurri have more offensive options”.

Juve FC Says

DV9 is our main man in attack, and if he is consistent, we will not need another player to score goals.

However, we need to find goals from the wings, midfield and defence to win games while he struggles.