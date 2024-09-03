Juventus will have some interesting fixtures once the international break is over, and the men in black and white are expected to deliver strong performances.

They will face Empoli immediately after the break before kicking off their Champions League campaign against PSV.

However, Gian Piero Ventura believes their match against Napoli in Serie A, which follows the UCL game, will be crucial in determining their chances of winning the league.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli is also expected to be a strong contender for the league title, having made some impressive signings this summer.

The former Juve manager invested in established Premier League players and is confident in his team’s potential.

Napoli’s lack of European commitments could also benefit their league title challenge.

Ventura thinks the performances of both Juventus and Napoli in that match will be a key indicator of their readiness to compete for the title.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Now the match against Juventus will tell us what Napoli’s seasonal objectives can be, as well as those of Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Napoli will be a tough opponent, but every team we will face is important and can give us problems.