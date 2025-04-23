Juventus face Parma today in a rescheduled fixture, as they aim to maintain their positive momentum under the guidance of Igor Tudor.

The Croatian manager has made a promising start to life at the helm, and he will be eager to secure another three points when his side travels to the Ennio Tardini Stadium. Juventus remain firmly focused on securing a top-four finish, and a victory in this encounter would see them return to the Champions League qualification spots.

Parma, meanwhile, find themselves in a far more precarious position. Currently 16th in the league standings, they are under pressure to continue picking up points in order to steer clear of the relegation zone. This scenario makes the clash critical for both sides: Juventus are determined not to falter in their pursuit of European football, while Parma are equally desperate to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

The reverse fixture ended in a 2–2 draw in Turin, a result that will no doubt serve as motivation for the Bianconeri to assert their dominance this time around. However, Parma have proven resilient in recent weeks, remaining unbeaten in their last five matches—a run that includes challenging encounters against Inter Milan and Fiorentina. This form underlines the fact that Juventus cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.

In anticipation of the fixture, Massimo Pavan has highlighted a player who could prove decisive. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“(Andrea) Cambiaso is a key player to recover. If he plays today, he could be the decisive player. His drive and tactical intelligence are precious weapons for this Juventus.”

Cambiaso has indeed been instrumental in Juventus’ recent displays, and his return could offer a crucial boost against a determined Parma side. His energy, awareness, and tactical discipline may well be the difference in what is expected to be a tightly contested match.