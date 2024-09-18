Juventus secured an important 3-1 victory in their opening Champions League game of the season against PSV, giving their fans plenty to celebrate.

This win was crucial, especially since the team had been struggling with a two-game winless streak prior. Under Thiago Motta, Juventus has generally had a positive start, and this victory marks a welcomed return to form.

Fans now hope the team will build on this success and establish themselves as serious contenders in all competitions this season.

The key to their victory was strong teamwork, but pundit Luca Marchegiani highlighted two critical areas: Juventus’ midfield and wingers. He noted that both areas were in top form and played a pivotal role in securing the win.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Beyond Yildiz’s goal, for a team that plays like this Juventus, the performance of the attacking wingers and the mezzali is fundamental. Tonight (yesterday, ed.) these players provided performances of great quality.”

Juve FC Says

Every player on the pitch in our colours yesterday was in fine form, and we need these types of performances regularly.