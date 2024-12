Juventus signed Koopmeiners with the confidence that he would add quality and depth to their midfield. However, the transition to his new club has been far from smooth. While most players require time to adapt to a different system and teammates, the 26-year-old appears to be taking longer than anticipated. His performances have been uninspiring, and his impact on games has been minimal, as seen in Juventus’ recent draw against Venezia, where he was largely ineffective.

A growing debate has emerged around whether Juventus is utilising Koopmeiners correctly. The Dutchman has frequently been deployed in an advanced role behind the striker, a position that Marocchi believes does not suit his strengths. According to Marocchi, Koopmeiners would be more effective playing deeper in midfield, where he can have a freer role and influence the game from central areas. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Marocchi said:

“They lost the ability to recover the ball in the opponent’s area, something they had at the start of the season. I would have put McKennie further forward and Koopmeiners in midfield, where he seems freer to act.”

This tactical misstep could be a key factor in why Koopmeiners has failed to replicate his Atalanta form at Juventus. His inability to integrate effectively with his teammates has raised concerns, and his current performances offer little reason for optimism. Unless Juventus reconsiders how best to utilise him, it’s difficult to see Koopmeiners improving in the near future.